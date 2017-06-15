Fresh appeal over Derry arson attack

Police in Derry have issued a fresh appeal for information following a suspected arson attack at a house in the Greenhaw Crescent area of Shantallow in the early hours of Sunday, June 11.

A fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately at a shed and oil tank in the back garden at around 3.30am, caused damage to the rear of the house. A number of people were evacuated whilst fire service personnel extinguished the blaze.

Officers have appealed to anyone who noticed suspicious activity or who has any information to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 279 11/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.