Galliagh hoax branded ‘senseless and irresponsible’

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has said people must be united against attacks on the community following a security alert in Galliagh that resulted in residents being evacuated.

Speaking at the scene in Glengalliagh Park, where a suspicious object was later declared an elaborate hoax a hoax, Colr. Tierney said those responsible must reflect on the “stress and disruption” their actions have caused.

He said: “After a number of hours, the device found in the Glengalliagh area has now been declared a hoax. While it will be a relief to many that the device was not viable, the stress and disruption caused to the community this evening must be condemned.

“Families have already had to make arrangements to leave their homes late on Sunday evening, instead of being able to get their children ready for the week ahead.

“This is not the society that we should live in.”

Colr. Tierney said those responsible must “seriously reflect on the damage their actions are causing to our local community”.

“It is senseless and irresponsible,” he said, adding:

“All of us must unite against such attacks here. We must be loud and clear in our condemnation”