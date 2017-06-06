'High value' Star Trek trading cards stolen from house in Derry

Thieves have stolen almost 4,000 valuable Star Trek trading cards from a house in Derry, say police.

Local police appealed for help in locating the stolen property via their official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

"A burglary has occurred in the city and approx 3,800 Star Trek trading cards were stolen and these have quite a high value," said the PSNI.

"If you have seen or been offered any, please let us know on 101 quoting reference number 737 of 05/06/17.

"The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one.

"Live long and prosper."

The police made reference to a similar appeal for help when a pet dog called Pixie was stolen from a house in Derry last week. The dog was returned to its owner over the weekend.

"You helped me return Pixie...can you help with this?" they asked.