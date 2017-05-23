Homeless man in Manchester Arena cradles dying woman in arms

A homeless man has recounted how a woman died in his arms after a terrorist detonated an explosive device inside the Manchester Arena on Monday.

It has been confirmed that 22 people died and 59 people were injured in the attack which took place at an Ariana Grande concert.

An image taken moments after the explosion in the Manchester Arena.

Chris Barker, 33, was in the foyer of the arena after the attack.

"Everyone was piling out, all happy and everything else. As people were coming out of the glass doors I heard a bang and within a split second I saw a white flash, then smoke and then I heard screaming," Mr. Parker told the Press Association.

"It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away my gut instinct was to run back and try and help.

"There was people lying on the floor everywhere.

Forensic officers begin their search for evidence.

"I saw a little girl ... she had no legs. I wrapped her in one of the merchandise T-shirts and I said 'where is your mum and daddy?' She said 'my dad is at work, my mum is up there'."

Mr. Parker went on to describe how he cradled a woman in her sixties as she passed away in his arms.

"She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family.

"I haven't stopped crying.

The attack took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

"The most shocking part of it is that it was a kids' concert.

"There were nuts and bolts all over the floor. People had holes in their back.

"It's the screams I can't get over and the smell ... I don't like to say it but it smelled like burning flesh.

"I don't think anything has sunk in yet. It's just shock."

Emergency services arrive at the scene.