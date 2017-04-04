House of Horrors sex abuse pair are jailed

A husband and wife who kept a disabled woman prisoner and subjected her to sexual abuse have been jailed.

Keith and Caroline Baker kept their victim in appalling conditions in their house in Craigavon up until she was rescued by police in 2012.

A bedroom inside the house.

The woman, who had severe learning difficulties, had only a single tooth left when she was rescued from the room which had no lightbulb and no carpet.

The only toilet she had access to was overflowing with human waste.

At Craigavon Crown Court today, Mr Baker, 61, was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a further five years on licence.

Keith Baker.

His wife, 56, received a three-year sentence of which 18 months will be served in jail and the remainder on licence.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC said: “It is not easy to understand how these individuals have so lost their moral compass that they could subject an individual who clearly exhibited serious mental defects to mistreatment, in sexual terms depriving her of any dignity and even the most basic of living standards.”

He added: “Mr Baker presented as a Svengali figure, exercising control on three women based on his dominance, willingness to resort to violence and total immorality.”

Baker was also living with a third woman, who eventually alerted police.