Illegal workers discovered in Derry city centre takeaway

A takeaway business in Derry city centre is facing potential penalties totalling £40,000 after immigration offenders were found to be working there.

In intelligence led operations, Immigration Enforcement officers visited B.J.’S Four Seasons, Great James Street, Derry on Saturday September 30.

The local business will be served a referral notice in relation to the illegal workers.

The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker arrested will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said:

"Those who use and exploit illegal workers face severe financial penalties.

"We are happy to work with businesses to ensure the right pre-employment checks are carried out, but those intent on operating outside the law will be found and will be punished.”

Two men from Malaysia, aged 45 and 63, who were in the UK illegally, were arrested at B.J.’S Four Seasons. They have also been detained pending their removal from the UK.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.