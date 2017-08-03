Irish police seize €25,000 worth of fake merchandise at Manchester United game

As part of a multi agency operation, Gardaí have seized counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of €25,000 during the Manchester United v Sampdoria match in Dublin on Wednesday.

As part of a planned operation, Gardaí from the Intellectual Property Crime Unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted by Gardai from DMR South Central Division, Officers from Revenue Customs Service, Dublin City Council Trading Licence Inspectors and representatives from Manchester United and Adidas carried out inspections of 21 vendors in the Dublin 4 area. Of the 21 inspections, 17 were found to be selling counterfeit goods.

In total Gardaí seized approximately 225 Hats, 200 Placards, 140 Flags and 2,220 Scarves.

Speaking at DMR Headquarters today Detective Superintendent George Kyne said : "The ongoing cooperation between various elements of law enforcement will continue, the objective being to stop counterfeit and sub standard products affecting the trade of genuine branded products. We will also continue to work with industry to ensure their intellectual property rights are protected in this regard.

"Targeted multi agency operations of this nature will continue to operate throughout the country."