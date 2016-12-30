Irresponsible ‘death riders’ and quads causing misery

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has appealed for anyone in the Ballymagroarty area with information on “death drivers” or those using quad and scrambler bikes recklessly to contact the PSNI straight away.

Colr. McGinley said people must be allowed to live without this “nonsense” on their doorsteps.

“We have received a number of complaints about death drivers and people and out and about going mad on quads in the early hours of the morning,” he said. “Many of the residents I have spoken to have said there is a real fear in the local community we are only a split second away here from a terrible tragedy.

“It has been a case in the past that people have turned a blind eye to the way these bikes are being driven about the place but it is now time that action was taken.

If anyone has information on who is behind this anti community activity then they should report it to the Housing Executive, Road Service or the PSNI.”

He also pointed to the positive work undertaken by the North West Community Motorcycle Project in helping young people drive their motorcycles to be used in a proper environment.