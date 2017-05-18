Joyriders in Derry told to ‘catch yourselves on’

A city councillor has warned that joyriders need to “catch themselves on” after damage was caused to a parked car on Circular Road yesterday.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said there had been a lot of “rallying around” the Creggan area on Sunday night into Monday morning.

“These people need to catch themselves on,” he said. “They are showing a complete disregard for other road users and other people’s property. “For someone to wake up on a Monday morning and see this amount of damage to their vehicle, it’s wrong.”

Police meanwhile have appealed for information following the report of damage caused to the car at 4.25 a.m.

A spokesman said: “It was reported that this vehicle may have been hit by another vehicle. Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about this incident to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 132 15/05/17.”