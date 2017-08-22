Loyalist paramilitaries blamed for pipe bomb attack in Derry

Loyalist paramilitaries have been blamed for a pipe bomb attack at a house in Derry overnight.

Detectives in the city have launched an appeal for information after the viable device was discovered outside a house in the Heron Way area of the Waterside last night.

PSNI Superintendant Gordon McCalmont.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “This was a bomb left in the heart of the local community - a reckless act at the hands of what we believe to be a loyalist paramilitary gang.

“This was a concerning attack that took the form of a brick hurled through a window, followed by a petrol bomb and then a pipe bomb. Thankfully, the pipe bomb didn’t explode, or we could have been looking at something very different today.”

He added: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we will be investigating a number of lines of enquiry, including the fact this may well have been a sectarian attack.

“This was an act carried out in a residential area by criminals who have absolutely no regard for other people’s safety.

“These people have nothing to offer society and no place in a democratic society.

“They falsely believe their agenda and their after-dark activities are welcome and wanted in a city where the majority of citizens simply want to live in peace.

“The community does not want to be woken from its beds and told a pipe bomb had been found near their home, a place where they are supposed to feel safe.

“Today, I will be meeting with colleagues and our partners, and conducting a review of our operational and investigative activities to counter the threat posed by this very small minority of people who were responsible for this.

“I am appealing for the community’s support in identifying the perpetrators and bringing them to justice and I also want to thank the community for their patience and their understanding while we investigate this attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on 101, quoting reference 1488 of 21/08/17. Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.