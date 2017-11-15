Search

Man (20) arrested in connection with 'vicious' Derry shooting

The man was arrested in Derry on Tuesday.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a shooting incident in Derry arrested a 20 year-old man in the city on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the Central Drive area of Derry on Monday March 27, 2017.

The 20 year-old man was arrested in Meenan Square.

The man was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning and was later released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Andy Workman said: “This planned arrest operation was part of our continuing efforts to investigate the attack on a 23-year-old man in March. It was a vicious incident in which he was shot in the leg.

“The person or people responsible need to be brought to justice. Since the shooting detectives have carried out a number of searches and made a total of 11 arrests.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by telephoning 0800 555 111.”