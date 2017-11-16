Man (26) arrested in connection with Derry shooting

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, investigating the paramilitary style shooting of a man in Derry have arrested a man in his twenties.

The arrest is in connection with the paramilitary style shooting of a 33 year old man at Lisfannon Park in Derry in August 2017,

The 26 year old man was arrested on Thursday morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The arrest follows a planned search in the Drumahoe area on Thursday morning.