Man accused of damaging cars in Derry appears in court

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of causing damage to a number of cars earlier this week and stealing from them.

Stephen Smith, whose address was given on court papers as Marianus Park, faces a total of 22 charges.

These include criminal damage, theft from vehicles, interference with vehicles and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

He is further charged with theft and possessing counterfeit currency.

It is alleged the defendant stole cash, a wallet, a satellite navigation system and tools from cars parked in the Adrgrange, Grangemore and St. Eithne’s areas of the city on July 25.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect Smith to the charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there would be no bail application at this time because there is no suitable address.

However, he said police would be objecting to bail ‘in any event’.

Mr Quigley applied for the case to be adjourned for a possible bail application next month.

Smith was remanded in custody to appear in court again on August 7.