Man and woman ‘badly shaken’ after shots fired at house

A man and woman were today said to have been left “very badly shaken” after shots were fired at a house in Creggan on Thursday night.

Detectives have appealed for information after the shooting incident in the Ballymagowan area on Thursday night.

The PSNI said that shortly before 10pm two shots were fired at the front of the house.

It has now been confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident, however the man and woman who were inside have been left “very badly shaken”, a police spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Colly Kelly said; “Such attacks are wrong and I utterly condemn it.

“I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid meanwhile has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information about it, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting incident reference number 1172 of 05/01/2017, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.