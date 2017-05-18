Man and woman charged with sex trafficking

A 32 year-old man charged with a number of offences including human trafficking for sexual exploitation and two counts of rape will appear in court this morning.

Detectives charged the man with a number of offences including human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution, rape x 2 and kidnapping.

A 20 year old woman was also charged with a number of offences including human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution and kidnapping.

Both persons are due to appear at Strabane Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.