Man arrested in connection with Andrew Allen murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of Derry man Andrew Allen have arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested on Saturday morning in the Co. Donegal area.

The man is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended.

Andrew Allen was shot dead on February 9, 2012 at Links View Park, Buncrana, County Donegal.