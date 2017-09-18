Man arrested on suspicion of importing drugs

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug and assault on police following two searches in Derry at weekend.

A quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs have been seized for further examination.

A number of mobile phones, drugs paraphernalia and a large sum of cash have also been seized following the searches in the Crawford Square and Carnhill areas.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “We know drugs are an issue of concern for local communities and we understand the misery drugs can cause to communities, to families and to those who get involved in drugs.

“We will continue to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, bring individuals before the courts and work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to illegal drugs, to contact local police on the 101 number or, alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”