Man arrested over Derry shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting in Derry have made an arrest.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a 21-year-old man in the city in relation to a number of terrorism offences, including a shooting incident at a house in the Bonds Street area on the evening of December 20, 2016.

“A second man, aged 44, was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of a number of other terrorism offences.

“Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are currently helping police with their enquiries.”

The arrests were made by detectives investigating violent loyalist paramilitary activity in the city.

The men were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Friday morning.