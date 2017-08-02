Man charged with attempting to attack former Derry City footballer Barry Molloy with a glass

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on former Derry City footballer Barry Molloy.

Martin Cheung (39) of Ardvan in Muff County Donegal also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon namely a glass on May 29.

A police officer connected Cheung to the charges.

The court heard that a prosecution file should be ready on August 28.

The defendant was released on his own bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the case.

He will appear again on September 20.