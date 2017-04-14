Man charged with drug offences

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime branch have charged a 27 year-old man with a number of offences including possession of criminal property; possession of a class A controlled drug; possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The man is due to appear at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.