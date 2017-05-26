Man due before Derry court after 11,000 Diazepam seized in Wales

A man is due to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court in connection with a joint operation involving the PSNI and Welsh police during which around 11,000 Diazepam tablets were seized.

The man has been charged with a number of alleged drug offences surrounding the supply of Diazepam and Xanax into Northern Ireland.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Members of the Derry City & Strabane District Support Team travelled to Swansea earlier this week and as part of a joint operation with South Wales Police, a premises was searched and a 27 year old male was arrested before being transported back to Northern Ireland for questioning.

“During the search approximately 11000 Diazepam tablets as well as a quantity of Xanax with a street value of approximately £12000 were seized.

“The male is due to appear at Derry’s Magistrates Court later today.

“The PSNI are committed to removing illegal drugs from our communities and would ask that if you have any information at all then please call 101 or in you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”