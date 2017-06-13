Man is banned from entering Waterside

A police officer sustained broken ribs trying to arrest a man for allegedly threatening to kill a pregnant woman in a neighbourhood dispute, the High Court heard today.

Jason Curry ran directly at the constable during the bid to detain him at his Mount Street home in Derry last week, prosecutors claimed.

The 39-year-old defendant is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour, threats to kill and common assault.

He was granted bail but banned from entering the Waterside area of the city where the alleged dispute is centred.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton said Curry was at a friend’s address in Winchester Park when a confrontation with a couple in a neighbouring flat occurred on June 5.

It was claimed that he responded to a request to keep the noise down by telling the man: “I will beat you up and down this street.”

Curry then allegedly shouted abuse at his partner before getting into a taxi and threatening to return in ten minutes to slit her throat.

Ms Pinkerton claimed he gestured by running a finger across his own throat.

“Both injured parties expressed fear, the woman advised police that she was pregnant at the time,” the barrister said.

Police discovered Curry in a drunken state when they went to his home, the court heard.

According to the prosecutor he tried to escape by running directly at an officer and falling to the ground.

The constable received a blow to his ribcage, resulting in two broken ribs.

During interviews he denied making any threats during the earlier dispute.

“He said the couple next door had been banging on the wall, but it was before the watershed and that he had done nothing wrong,” Ms Pinkerson added.

Sean Doherty, defending, argued that the case involved allegations and counter-allegations in a row between neighbours.

He also contended: “The injuries sustained by the officer were incidental to the arrest, they were not deliberately inflicted.”

Granting bail, Mr Justice Colton said he was giving Curry “one more chance”.

He imposed a curfew and electronic tag along with the no-go zone. ends