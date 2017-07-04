Man shot in both legs in Derry

A 44-year-old man has been shot in both legs in the Galliagh Park area of Derry overnight.

Police have described the attack as “brutal”.

The attack happened at 11.40pm on Monday and the injured party was taken from the scene for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police condemn this brutal attack and would ask anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1498 of the 3/7/17 or it they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”