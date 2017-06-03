Man stabbed in head: three questioned

Three people are today being questioned by police following a stabbing in the Dungiven Road area of Derry last night (Friday).

Two men, aged 31 and 32, and a 32-year-old woman were detained following a report that a 47-year-old man had been stabbed a number of times to the back of the head at around 11.40pm.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “The injured man has been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged”.

The arrested individuals remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1513 02/06/17.”