Man was shot four times in legs and abdomen

A 33-year-old man is believed to have been brought to Derry before being shot in a paramilitary style shooting last night.

A man was shot four times in a laneway in the Lisfannon Park area of the Bogside at around 9.35pm.

It is understood the victim is not from the city.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Phelan said: “The victim was taken to hospital with wounds to his legs and abdomen.

“His injuries though serious, are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“We believe four masked men were involved in this brutal and horrific attack and we would ask for the community’s help in identifying those individuals.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1346 08/08/17. Alternatively the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan condemned the shooting.

She said:“The people of Bogside do not want these actions taking place on their streets.

“Its clear those responsible have nothing to offer society and are at war with the community.

“There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police.”