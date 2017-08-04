Man wielding knife in Shantallow: PSNI investigating

Police are investigating reports of a man wielding a large knife in the Shantallow area of Derry yesterday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have reported the man confronting a group of people outside a premises in a busy shopping and office complex off the Racecourse Road area of the city.
A PSNI spokesman said yesterday: “Police in Derry are investigating the report of a man carrying a knife in the Racecourse Road area.
“Officers have patrolled the area but no suspect has been identified. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”
