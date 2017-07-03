Chairperson of Sinn Féin Youth in Derry Caolán McGinley has stated that the huge turnout at a rally in Belfast on Saturday is a “clear sign” that marriage equality must be brought forward now.

Speaking after attending the event along with thousands of others from across the north and beyond, Mr McGinley said:

“I would like to thank everyone who travelled up from Derry on Saturday.

“The huge turnout at the Marriage Equality march and rally is a clear sign that society is demanding equality across the board.

“The opposition to marriage equality in the north of Ireland is discriminatory and clearly out of step with the people of these islands and across Europe.”

He added: “The DUP can no longer stick their heads in the sand and block equality and rights for citizens in the North. “Marriage equality must be brought forward now.”