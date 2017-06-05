Medication stolen in Derry house robbery

Medication and money has been stolen during a house burglary in Derry over the weekend.

Police have now issued an appeal for information following the report of the burglary at a house in the Glenview Avenue area on the cityside on Sunday.

PSNI Detective Constable Marshall said : “It was reported that the house was entered sometime between 6.45am and 8.10am on Sunday morning and various items taken, including cash and medication.

“I would ask anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 485 of the 04/06/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”