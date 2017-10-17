Millions of pounds worth of drugs recovered by DERRY police in Manchester

Police officers from Derry City and Strabane District Support Team along with GMP officers searched a number of properties in Greater Manchester as part of an investigation into the unlawful sale of medicine and controlled drugs online on, Tuesday.

Six men were arrested and several million pounds worth of pharmaceutical drugs have been seized in today’s investigation into the multi-million pound international fraud operation. The men were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class C drugs and remain in police custody for questioning.

The investigation has been carried out by the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority who are responsible for ensuring that medicines and medical devices are acceptably safe, in conjunction with PSNI and Bury Police.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “We have spent the past few months working with MHRA and GMP in identifying where the public are able to get hold of these controlled drugs, and uncovering who is responsible. From this investigation, it is clear that this is a comprehensive operation, with genuine pharmaceuticals being unlawfully removed from the supply chain in the UK and then sold, illegally, online.

“While arrests have been made in Greater Manchester today, we are continuing with our investigations and are committed to finding those who facilitate the supply of illegal substances across Derry City and Strabane Policing District and indeed across Northern Ireland. I continue to appeal for the public to report anything suspicious to police. I would ask anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”