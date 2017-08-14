Missing sisters believed to be in North

Two sisters reported missing from their home in Scotland are thought to be in the North of Ireland according to police.

Police Scotland is appealing for information in order to trace Grace Elizabeth McKinney (8) and Kara McKinney (5).

Grace and Kara are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody (3).

They are travelling in a cream coloured Eldis Autoquest Motorhome H36 PBO.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "They are all thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland on August 10, most likely in their camper-van."

Grace and Kara were last known to be in the Aylth area and have previously been known to camp with their father in the West coast area, Fort William and Skye.

Grace is described as 4’10” slim with red/auburn hair and Kara is 4’0” with red/auburn hair.

If you have any information which may assist Police in tracing Grace and Kara please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3165 11/08/17 or approach any police Scotland Officer.