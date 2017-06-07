Motorist caught speeding at 135mph

The PSNI has told motorists to 'wise up' after a driver was caught speeding at 135mph.

The incident took place in Co. Down on Tuesday evening.

"Completely crazy speed detected by Roads Policing in Co Down last night. Driver going to court. Wise up, slow down #keepingpeoplesafe," said the PSNI on Facebook.

The speed limit for cars, motorcycles and buses in Northern Ireland is 70mph on motorways however the limit reduces to 60mph for single lane carriageways and 30mph for built up areas.