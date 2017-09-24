NEWS | McCallion expresses shock at death of man in Derry city centre

Sinn Fein MP for Foyle, Elisha McCallion, has urged anyone who witnessed the fatal assault of a man in Derry city centre on Sunday to contact the police.

Mrs. McCallion also said her thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of the deceased.

"The city woke up this morning to the sad news that a young man lost his life in an incident in the city centre last night.

"My thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of this young man who will no doubt be devastated at this tragic news."

Mrs. McCallion added: "There is a great sense of shock and sadness in the community following this death.

"I would call on anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Police said they received reports of an assault in the William Street area of the city at 2.15am on Sunday.

“We [PSNI] believe that the victim was in an altercation with another male and was seriously injured during an assault. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later," said Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce.