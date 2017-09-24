NEWS | Tributes paid to 'gentleman' Jordan McConomy

The 19 year-old man killed after he was assaulted in Derry city centre on Sunday has been described as "one of the nicest lads" you could ever meet.

Jordan McConomy from Rossnagalliagh, was assaulted in the William Street area of Derry at approximately 2am on Sunday.

Mr. McConomy's friends used social media to convey their sadness and shock at his death.

"RIP Jordan McConomy. Can't believe you're gone. One of the nicest lads I've ever known," said one friend.

"Rest in peace Jordan. I can't believe what happened. You were a gentleman who brought nothing but joy to our lives.

"Heaven has gained a beautiful angel," added another.

Geoff Boyce of the PSNI Serious Crime Branch is appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact police. He said:

“We know that many people were socialising in William Street early this morning and we would like to hear from members of the public who witnessed an altercation in the area between approximately 1:45am and a 2:15am to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 228 of 24/9/17.

“Police would particularly like to hear from motorists who were either parked on or travelling along William Street during these times and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

An 18 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.