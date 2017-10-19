Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill pleads guilty to drink-driving

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard he was caught by police on the outskirts of the city at around 1a.m. on September 10 and was approximately three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC banned O'Neill from driving for 16 months and fined him £1,300.

Michael O'Neill was in Zurich on Tuesday for the 2018 World Cup Finals playoffs draw.

Northern Ireland will play Switzerland in their playoff match next month.

The winners of the fixture will go forward to the World Cup Finals in Russia next summer.