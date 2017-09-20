Northside burglaries: prescription drugs stolen from chemist

Police have confirmed that prescription drugs were stolen during a burglary at a chemist shop in Derry overnight.

The PSNI are investigating the report of burglaries at two premises in the Northside Shopping Centre on Wednesday, September 20.

The two premises, a chemist and a barber shop, were entered between Monday night and 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

A quantity of prescription drugs were taken from the pharmacy and a small sum of money from the barber shop.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Strand Road on the non- emergency number 101, quoting reference 188 20/09/17.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.