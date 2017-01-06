Oil theft from Derry home ‘sickening’ - Colr. Cusack

SDLP Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Shauna Cusack has condemned those behind an oil theft in the Hazelbank area of the city.

Colr. Cusack highlighted the theft from a property in the Barrs Lane in area of the estate.

Speaking yesterday, she said: “The resident contacted me this afternoon to let me know that he had come home to discover that half a tank of oil had been siphoned from his tank while he was out.

“This crime had occurred between the hours of 9am and 3pm today.

“He noticed that his rear gate had been opened and some oil spillage around the tank.

“He asked me to let people know and warn them to be vigilant as anyone could be targeted.”

Colr. Cusack said the authorities have been contacted over the matter.

She said: “I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area to get in touch. Given the cold spell forecast,

“It is particularly sickening that the perpetrators would leave someone without heat, not to mention the additional financial stress of having to replace the fuel post Christmas.”