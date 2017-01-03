Ongoing incident closes part of Foyle Road

Part of the Foyle Road in Derry has been closed between it’s junctions with Lone Moor Road and Bishop Street as police deal with an ongoing incident this morning.
A PSNI spokesman added: “There are no further details at this time.”
