Orange Hall attack ‘hate crime’

Police have launched an investigation following an attack on an Orange Hall in Derry.

The PSNI have said that the episode of criminal damage to St Patrick’s Hall on Main Street, Claudy “is being treated as a hate crime”.

The damage was caused on Friday night.

PSNI Constable McKeeman said: “Graffiti was spray painted onto the side of the building sometime after 10pm.

“Officers are appealing for information and would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 567 of 22/04/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”