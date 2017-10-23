Outrage in Derry after car set on fire

There was outrage in Derry at the weekend after a car was set on fire in a housing estate.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has condemned those behind the burning of the car at the entrance to Galliagh Park.

Councillor Tierney said, “This is another incident in the Galliagh Park area where people think it’s acceptable to drive dangerously, with little or no regard for public safety around the estate and once they are finished burn the vehicle out.

“These people need to understand that this type of behaviour is not acceptable in this area. The people of Galliagh have put up with this type of behaviour for too long and it's time people allowed residents in this area to live in peace."

Colr. Tierney said he would be doing all he could to make sure the car is removed as soon as possible.

“This is an issue I have raised at every PCSP meeting and called on police to increase their patrol in the area, which I believe would combat this type of activity.

“I will be working with PSNI and council officers to get the remains of this vehicle removed from the area as soon as possible.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to PSNI or an elected or community rep.”