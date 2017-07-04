Overnight shooting ‘will not drag us back to past’

A ‘brutal’ paramilitary-style shooting in Galliagh overnight “will not be allowed to drag us back to the past,” Sinn Fein Councillor for the area Sandra Duffy has warned.

Colr. Duffy was speaking after a 44-year-old man has been shot in both legs in the Galliagh Park area of Derry overnight.

Police have described the attack as “brutal”.

The attack happened at 11.40pm on Monday and the injured party was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police condemn this brutal attack and would ask anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1498 of the 3/7/17 or it they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Galliagh area Sandra Duffy has condemned a shooting.

She said: “The shooting of a man last night was wrong and I condemn it.

“The people of Galliagh do not want these actions taking place on their streets.

“Whoever was behind this shooting wants to drag us back to the past. It will not happen.

“There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police.”