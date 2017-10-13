‘Pipe bomb’ culprits slammed

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey has slammed those responsible for the leaving of two pipe bombs on the in Dungiven.

The PSNI have confirmed that the security alert is continuing this morning following the discovery of two suspicious objects yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman advised: “Derrychrier Road remains closed between Feeney Road and Foreglen Road.”

Speaking today Colr. McGlinchey said: “Those behind the leaving of two viable pipe bombs on the Derrychrier Road have shown blatant disregard for this community.

“The road has been sealed off and residents evacuated causing disruption to these families and anyone living in the area.

“There is no justifications for this whatsoever.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything of suspicion in the area to bring that information to the PSNI.”