Pipe bomb landed on pensioner’s bed

An attempted murder inquiry has been launched after a pipe bomb was fired through the window of a house and landed on the bed of a 65-year-old pensioner.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said the woman was in the bed at the time and that the bomb landed beside her. The incident happened on Sunday August 6, at approximately 9.50pm at a bungalow in Melmont Villas, Strabane.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton.

It was reported to police on Monday and has been blamed on dissident Republicans.

Speaking at a press conference at Strand Road in Derry on Tuesday, Chf. Inspector Hutton said: “I don’t think I need to explain to anybody the seriousness of that and what could have happened. Today, we are thankful to God that we aren’t dealing with fatalities.

“This is a despicable act, a terrible act committed by people who have no regard for our community.

“Today we have launched an attempted murder investigation of a member of our community. I’m going to appeal to the community to help us. We know that the vast majority of people in this society do not want to see this sort of activity taking place.”

He accused those behind the incident of offering nothing said the culprits “have stooped to new lows over the last few days by throwing a device, a bomb, through a pensioner’s window”.

“This area is one that is predominantly full of vulnerable people; elderly people,” he added. “I’m sure people can understand the shock and anguish this lady has gone through and also the wider community.

“There are people who know who carried out this attack and I appeal to those people to help us catch those responsible and hold them accountable.

“Our detectives will be investigating this. We will be doing everything we can to hold people accountable for this.”

He confirmed that the device was removed from the house and taken to another location where army technical officers made it safe and identified it as a viable device.

“There can be no justification whatsoever for a bomb being thrown through anyone’s window, let alone a vulnerable elderly lady’s house,” Chf. Insp. Hutton said.