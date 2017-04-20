Police appeal after Derry burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a residential premises in Derry.

The alleged incident took place in the Trench Road area of the city on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Marshall said : “It was reported that in the early hours of Wednesday April 19, a shed located at a residential premises on the Trench Road, Derry/Londonderry, was broken into and a quad was stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 269 of the 19/04/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”