Police arrest man in Derry after spate of car break ins

Police arrested a man after a number of vehicles were broken into in Derry on Tuesday morning.

The alleged break-ins occurred in the Grangemore Park and Hazelbank areas of the city.

"Following a series of vehicles being broken into a suspect has been identified and arrested for several road traffic offences and attempted vehicle thefts," said the PSNI.

"Some excellent work was carried out from the LPT Officers who spent several hours checking gardens and fields until he was finally caught. Many thanks to everyone who contacted us, your vital information eventually helped us catch this man."

The PSNI added: "Officers will be visiting those people who are affected by this today, I would also appeal to anyone who may have been in the area of Grangemore Park, Creggan Road or Springtown Road between 4 am and 6 am and may have witnessed anything to please contact Police at Strand Road on 101."