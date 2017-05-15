Police attacked with stones in Derry

Young people used stones to attack police as they conducted a search of a property in Derry on Sunday.

A number of items including suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, prescription medicines and drugs’ paraphernalia, as well as a number of electronic storage devices were seized during the search of a property in Carnhill and have been taken away for further examination.

Officers came under attack from stone-throwing youths in the area and a number of police vehicles were damaged as a result.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch said: “This investigation is ongoing. We are committed to tackling illegal drugs and keeping communities safe. I would continue to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs by contacting police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”