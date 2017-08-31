Police continue to search Lattershandoney Avenue for 'device'

Police are continuing to investigate a report that a device has been left in the Lettershandoney Avenue area of Derry.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience at this time. I appreciate that residents have been inconvenienced as they have been asked to leave their homes. However, I would stress our priority at this time is to keep people safe.

“ I would ask anyone if they find anything suspicious to contact police immediately. Do not touch or lift it.

The following roads will be closed overnight:

The Tirbracken Road from the Edenreagh Road junction to the Tamnaherin Road. There is however access to Oeghill Park via the Tamnaherin Road.

Lettershandoney Avenue between the Gorticross Road and Tirbracken Road Junctions. There is however access to the residents of Lettershandoney Ave via the Gorticross Road.

"I would advise people who would normally use these roads to go about their daily business to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey both tonight and tomorrow morning,” added Chief Inspector Hutton.