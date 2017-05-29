Police get Galliagh woman's car back on road after wheel stolen

Police in Derry helped a Galliagh woman get her car back on the road after thieves stole one of her tyres

The incident happened on Monday morning.

"This morning cops from one of the Local Policing Teams went to a call in the Galliagh area where a lady had come out of her house to get into her car only to find one of the wheels had been stolen," said the PSNI.

"Police couldn’t just leave her with her new modified Reliant Robin and so they called out to a local car breakers and explained the situation. They were as sympathetic as we were and so without much fuss went about sourcing a replacement wheel and refused to accept any cash in return.

"The lady was delighted when police came back and attached a new wheel."