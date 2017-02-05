Police investigate possible link between six burglaries in Derry and Ballymena

Detectives are investigating whether six burglaries which occurred in the Ballymena and Derry areas last night (Saturday February 4) are linked.

Three of the burglaries took place in the Ballymena areas of Summerfield Street, Chichester Park Central and Broughshane’s Raceview Road between 6pm on Saturday and 12.30am today (Sunday February 5).

A further three burglaries took place in Derry’s Hampstead Park, Kylemore Park and Glenmore Park between 6pm and 9pm last night.

Detectives are appealing for information, and say that enquiries are “at an early stage”.

One possible line of enquiry is that they the incidents may be linked.

Police revealed that sums of cash were taken from five of the dwellings, but said it was “unclear at the moment if anything has been taken from the property in Broughshane.”

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings stated: “I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in any of these areas to please contact detectives at Strand Road and Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”