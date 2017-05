Police have issued a warning to the public after a number of illegal skimming devices were removed from ATMs.

The devices were removed from various auto-banks in the Newtownabbey area after members of the public reported suspicious behaviour to the PSNI.

ATM skimming is described as like identity theft for debit cards.

Thieves use hidden electronics to steal the personal information stored on your card and record your PIN number to access all that hard-earned cash in your account.