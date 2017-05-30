Police issue description following defibrillator theft

Police in Derry have issued a description of a person they want to speak to in relation to the theft of a defibrillator.

The defibrillator was stolen from outside Curry’s Spar shop at Church Meadows on Rossdowney Road in the Waterside on Saturday, May 27.

PSNI Constable Irvine said: “It was reported that shortly after 3.10am the community defibrillator was stolen from its position at the Spar shop at Church Meadows.

“The person who it is thought may have taken it was wearing a light coloured top, shorts and boots.

“They were also carrying a distinctive light coloured banner under their arm and continued in the direction of the Crescent Link from Spar.

“Police are appealing that anyone with information contact Strand Road on 101 quoting CCS 525 27/05/17. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”